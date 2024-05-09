Sea mine detonated in Odesa region, washed up on the coast

On the night of May 9, another sea mine was destroyed, which had washed up on the coast of Odesa region. The discovered munition was neutralized by controlled explosion. This was reported by the Southern Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

In case of detection of suspicious or explosive objects, you must never approach, touch or attempt to move/disarm them yourself.

If you find such items, notify the appropriate services.

