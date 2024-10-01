Another NPP unit repaired and connected ahead of schedule in Ukraine

Ukraine has connected a nuclear power unit to the grid 12 days ahead of schedule after repairs, which will strengthen the power system by 1000 MW before the heating season, Energoatom reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On October 1, after scheduled preventive maintenance, Energoatom specialists successfully connected a power unit of one of the NPPs to the grid. The power is being ramped up. Thanks to the high-quality work of nuclear engineers, the unit was brought out of repair 12 days ahead of schedule. Thus, after the unit reaches its full capacity, the national power system will be strengthened by 1000 MW - the company said on Telegram.

"Energoatom is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainian power units are reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel and prepared for the autumn-winter period before the start of the heating season. The repair campaign is entering the final stretch, and by the beginning of the winter maintenance period all nine units located in the territory controlled by Ukraine will be ready to operate during the most difficult months. I thank the team for their good work in difficult conditions," said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

He added that the company's specialists "perform the work efficiently and ahead of schedule.

