Another landslide in occupied Sevastopol

The landslide occurred in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

According to media reports, traffic on Heroiv Sevastopol Street will be blocked due to a landslide from 21:00 local time, and the trolleybus network will be disconnected. Trolleybus service between the city center and the ship side will be suspended.

Prior to that, traffic was restricted on January 20 due to a collapse of soil on Heroiv Sevastopol Street. Before that, there were reports of a collapse of retaining wall stones on the same street.

