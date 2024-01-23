On Wednesday night, most of Crimea will remain without Internet due to planned work on the networks of the Russian provider Miranda-media. This reported Crimean publics, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publick "Crimean wind" from the World Wide Web Crimeans will be cut off in connection with scheduled work on the networks of the largest provider on the peninsula "Miranda-media".

It is reported that communication services will be unavailable from midnight on January 23 to 6:00 am on January 24.

Optional

On January 23, unknown cyber volunteers "hacked" one of the most used Internet providers in Moscow one of the most used Internet providers in Moscow. Its services were used by a number of Russian government agencies. This was reported by the GUR press service.