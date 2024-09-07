Another incident with the TCR in Odesa: the recruitment center responded

A video of another incident with the recruitment center in Odesa has been posted online. The regional recruitment center claims that a woman blocked the gate of the assembly point, and the military called the police, while the video, according to the recruitment center, shows the moment when "the driver of the vehicle, protecting official property, tried to prevent the illegal actions of the citizen." This was reported by the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on Facebook on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the Odesa Regional TCR, "a video is being distributed on the network in which ordinary citizens are trying to discredit the military once again."

"A situation occurred near the building of the collection point in Odesa that attracted public attention. A citizen in an emotional state committed actions aimed at obstructing the work of the TCR. She deliberately blocked the gates of the collection point, preventing the entry and exit of official vehicles, and also simulated a physical illness, not responding to the remarks of the military personnel of the TCR security," the Odesa TCR reported.

As noted by the Odesa TCR, "the TCR servicemen acted in accordance with the law and called a patrol police unit." "Upon the arrival of the police, the citizen began to behave even more aggressively, attacking a vehicle leaving the territory of the collecting point. The driver of the vehicle, protecting his official property, tried to prevent the citizen's illegal actions. This moment was captured on video, which was distorted and presented in anonymous (dubious) telegram channels," the Odesa TCR noted.

They also pointed out that during martial law, obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces or other military formations may be qualified under Article 141-1 of the Criminal Code, and an attack on official vehicles may be considered an encroachment on the property of the Armed Forces.

"The leadership of the TCR calls on citizens to comply with the law and not to succumb to provocations. The dissemination of unverified or distorted information only contributes to disinformation and plays into the hands of the enemy," the statement reads.

