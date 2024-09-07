Another incident with the TCR in Odesa: the recruitment center responded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116483 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118990 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151177 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151513 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142385 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196029 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185018 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105023 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55425 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82369 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78487 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53642 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60483 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196029 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200132 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148739 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148084 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143234 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159683 views
Actual
Another incident with the TCR in Odesa: the recruitment center responded

Another incident with the TCR in Odesa: the recruitment center responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17854 views

The Odesa regional TCC stated that a woman blocked the gate at the collection point in Odesa, the military called the police, and the citizen allegedly attacked the official transport. The CCC urges not to succumb to provocations.

A video of another incident with the recruitment center in Odesa has been posted online. The regional recruitment center claims that a woman blocked the gate of the assembly point, and the military called the police, while the video, according to the recruitment center, shows the moment when "the driver of the vehicle, protecting official property, tried to prevent the illegal actions of the citizen." This was reported by the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on Facebook on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the Odesa Regional TCR, "a video is being distributed on the network in which ordinary citizens are trying to discredit the military once again." 

"A situation occurred near the building of the collection point in Odesa that attracted public attention. A citizen in an emotional state committed actions aimed at obstructing the work of the TCR. She deliberately blocked the gates of the collection point, preventing the entry and exit of official vehicles, and also simulated a physical illness, not responding to the remarks of the military personnel of the TCR security," the Odesa TCR reported.

As noted by the Odesa TCR, "the TCR servicemen acted in accordance with the law and called a patrol police unit." "Upon the arrival of the police, the citizen began to behave even more aggressively, attacking a vehicle leaving the territory of the collecting point. The driver of the vehicle, protecting his official property, tried to prevent the citizen's illegal actions. This moment was captured on video, which was distorted and presented in anonymous (dubious) telegram channels," the Odesa TCR noted.

They also pointed out that during martial law, obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces or other military formations may be qualified under Article 141-1 of the Criminal Code, and an attack on official vehicles may be considered an encroachment on the property of the Armed Forces.

"The leadership of the TCR calls on citizens to comply with the law and not to succumb to provocations. The dissemination of unverified or distorted information only contributes to disinformation and plays into the hands of the enemy," the statement reads.

Zakarpattia TCR responded to Lubinets' statements about the death of a mobilized man06.09.24, 12:01 • 12347 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising