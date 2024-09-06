Zakarpattia TCR responded to Lubinets' statements about the death of a mobilized man

The Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support responded to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets regarding a mobilized man who died in hospital, stating that according to the expert opinion, the death was due to a natural disease, not injuries, UNN reports.

Details

"In connection with the published post of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, regarding the "Beating and death of a mobilized citizen of Ukraine" the Zakarpattia TCR is authorized to state the following:

On August 28 this year, while drinking alcohol with his partner, the citizen used physical violence against her, as a result of which the partner was forced to appeal to law enforcement agencies, after the relevant legal procedures, the citizen was taken to the 2nd department of Mukachevo Regional TCR to check his military records, as a result of which it was found out that the citizen was subject to military service under mobilization, after passing the military medical examination he was appointed to deployment in the team to the training center," the TCR stated on Facebook, noting that "the MMC are freelancers and are in no way subordinate to the TCR."

On 01.09.2024, during the transportation of the team to the training center, the citizen turned to the accompanying servicemen with complaints of deteriorating health, the servicemen decided to call an ambulance, the citizen was hospitalized in the Municipal Non-Commercial Enterprise "Svalyava City Hospital" of the Svalyava City Council of the Zakarpattia region, unfortunately, on 04. 09.2024, the citizen died in the hospital, according to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, it was found that the death was caused by a natural disease (ischemic heart attack of the left hemisphere of the brain) and was not related to traumatic events - stated in the Zakarpattia TCR.

The TCR emphasized that "overly sensationalized headlines and media reports based on incomplete information destabilize the situation and harm mobilization efforts.

"After the publication of the report of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, the management of the Zakarpattia TCR immediately held a working meeting with the representative of the Commissioner in the Zakarpattia region Andriy Kryuchkov, where they discussed the incident and provided all the necessary information for further cooperation. The observance of the rights, freedoms and interests of Ukrainian citizens is a priority for the Zakarpattia TCR," the TCR said.

