Zakarpattia TCR responded to Lubinets' statements about the death of a mobilized man

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122506 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154381 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143137 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199119 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112438 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187742 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74542 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45150 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55597 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84446 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62707 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199119 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187742 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202556 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17084 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150260 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153547 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144463 views
Zakarpattia TCR responded to Lubinets' statements about the death of a mobilized man

Zakarpattia TCR responded to Lubinets' statements about the death of a mobilized man

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12348 views

The Zakarpattia TCR responded to the report of an alleged beating of a mobilized man, stating that, according to the conclusion of the examination, the man died in hospital of an ischemic brain attack, not from injuries.

The Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support responded to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets regarding a mobilized man who died in hospital, stating that according to the expert opinion, the death was due to a natural disease, not injuries, UNN reports.

Details

"In connection with the published post of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, regarding the "Beating and death of a mobilized citizen of Ukraine" the Zakarpattia TCR is authorized to state the following:

On August 28 this year, while drinking alcohol with his partner, the citizen used physical violence against her, as a result of which the partner was forced to appeal to law enforcement agencies, after the relevant legal procedures, the citizen was taken to the 2nd department of Mukachevo Regional TCR to check his military records, as a result of which it was found out that the citizen was subject to military service under mobilization, after passing the military medical examination he was appointed to deployment in the team to the training center," the TCR stated on Facebook, noting that "the MMC are freelancers and are in no way subordinate to the TCR."

On 01.09.2024, during the transportation of the team to the training center, the citizen turned to the accompanying servicemen with complaints of deteriorating health, the servicemen decided to call an ambulance, the citizen was hospitalized in the Municipal Non-Commercial Enterprise "Svalyava City Hospital" of the Svalyava City Council of the Zakarpattia region, unfortunately, on 04. 09.2024, the citizen died in the hospital, according to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, it was found that the death was caused by a natural disease (ischemic heart attack of the left hemisphere of the brain) and was not related to traumatic events

- stated in the Zakarpattia TCR.

The TCR emphasized that "overly sensationalized headlines and media reports based on incomplete information destabilize the situation and harm mobilization efforts.

"After the publication of the report of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, the management of the Zakarpattia TCR immediately held a working meeting with the representative of the Commissioner in the Zakarpattia region Andriy Kryuchkov, where they discussed the incident and provided all the necessary information for further cooperation. The observance of the rights, freedoms and interests of Ukrainian citizens is a priority for the Zakarpattia TCR," the TCR said.

The death of a man in the Transcarpathian shopping center: Lubinets reacted05.09.24, 19:03 • 20016 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

