The death of a man in the Transcarpathian shopping center: Lubinets reacted

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199702 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154245 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153246 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199019 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187652 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 73904 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 44375 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 54950 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 83741 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 61956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199703 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199019 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202504 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 16430 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150216 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144425 views
The death of a man in the Transcarpathian shopping center: Lubinets reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20016 views

Dmytro Lubinets called for an immediate investigation into the death of a man after he was detained by TCC employees in Zakarpattia. The Ombudsman has sent a request to the Prosecutor General and will demand punishment for those responsible, regardless of their positions.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the detention of a man by the Transcarpathian TCC and JV and his beating, which led to his death, calling for an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation, UNN reports.

Details

In Zakarpattia, the number of appeals regarding illegal actions of TCC and JV representatives has increased. Thus, my Representative in Zakarpattia region was approached by a citizen of Ukraine, who reported in her appeal that, in her opinion, the TCC and JV employees illegally detained her father and beat him, which led to his death. This case requires an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation. Currently, the criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 128 of the Criminal Code (negligent grievous or moderate bodily harm) has been registered in the URPI

- Lubinets said. 

He also sent a request to the Prosecutor General to clarify all the circumstances of the case. In addition, he stated that if violations are found, he will demand that the guilty officials be brought to justice, regardless of their rank, rank and position.

AddendumAddendum

On August 27, in Lutsk, an unidentified man opened fire on military personnel at the post of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on Teremnivska Street, Volyn police reportedand.

The unidentified man fired an unidentified weapon at the soldiers, who returned fire. After the firefight, the attacker fled. One of the soldiers was wounded and taken to the hospital.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

