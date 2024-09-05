The death of a man in the Transcarpathian shopping center: Lubinets reacted

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the detention of a man by the Transcarpathian TCC and JV and his beating, which led to his death, calling for an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation, UNN reports.

Details

In Zakarpattia, the number of appeals regarding illegal actions of TCC and JV representatives has increased. Thus, my Representative in Zakarpattia region was approached by a citizen of Ukraine, who reported in her appeal that, in her opinion, the TCC and JV employees illegally detained her father and beat him, which led to his death. This case requires an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation. Currently, the criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 128 of the Criminal Code (negligent grievous or moderate bodily harm) has been registered in the URPI - Lubinets said.

He also sent a request to the Prosecutor General to clarify all the circumstances of the case. In addition, he stated that if violations are found, he will demand that the guilty officials be brought to justice, regardless of their rank, rank and position.

AddendumAddendum

On August 27, in Lutsk, an unidentified man opened fire on military personnel at the post of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on Teremnivska Street, Volyn police reportedand.

The unidentified man fired an unidentified weapon at the soldiers, who returned fire. After the firefight, the attacker fled. One of the soldiers was wounded and taken to the hospital.