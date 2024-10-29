Another hub for veterans opened in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
VETERAN SPACE. IRPIN, a hub for veterans, their families and families of fallen heroes. The project was implemented at the expense of philanthropists and the city, and will provide psychological, legal and rehabilitation assistance.
A unique inclusive space for veterans, their families and families of fallen heroes, VETERAN SPACE. IRPIN". This is the third hub of this format in the Kyiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.
"The task of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to provide maximum support to veterans. Today, there are more than 80 thousand veterans and family members of the fallen in the region, and we are working to ensure that each of them receives the necessary assistance. Each veteran hub is the only space where our defenders and their families can receive comprehensive assistance. This includes psychological, legal, rehabilitation and socialization, and support for business projects," he added.
"VETERAN SPACE. IRPIN" is a joint project of the Kyiv RMA, Irpin City Council and the VETERAN. PRO platform of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. The project was implemented at the expense of patrons. The premises were repaired and equipped by representatives of Irpin business. A stair lift was installed at the expense of the city and the necessary furniture was purchased.
"Veterans have to go through a difficult path of adaptation to civilian life. And we have to make it as comfortable as possible, without bureaucracy, with specific, effective and prompt solutions, no matter what the issue is," added the head of the Kyiv RMA.
The first two veterans' spaces were opened in Brovary and Boryspil at the end of August this year. A total of 574 veterans or their relatives have already applied there with specific requests.
"I have set a task for everyone to solve every issue of the defenders and their families. We will constantly expand the list of services provided at the hubs. We have to respond to all the needs of defenders and their families without exception. Soon we plan to open such a hub in Bila Tserkva. In the future, we want to have such veterans' spaces in every city of Kyiv region," said Ruslan Kravchenko.