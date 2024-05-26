Another explosion was heard in Kharkiv

The sound of the explosion was heard by residents of Kharkiv, details are being investigated, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. We are finding out what it was and where exactly - in the city or in the region - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of an enemy missile headed for Kharkiv.

They also later announced the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Bodies of 6 victims of Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket identified, including 12-year-old girl