Another explosion was heard in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
There was an explosion in Kharkiv, residents heard the sound, and the authorities are investigating the details and location of the explosion, which was probably caused by an enemy missile flying towards the city.
The sound of the explosion was heard by residents of Kharkiv, details are being investigated, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. We are finding out what it was and where exactly - in the city or in the region
Earlier, the Air Force warned of an enemy missile headed for Kharkiv.
They also later announced the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.
Bodies of 6 victims of Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket identified, including 12-year-old girl26.05.24, 16:38 • 28921 view