Bodies of 6 victims of Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket identified, including 12-year-old girl

Law enforcement officials have identified the bodies of six people who died as a result of the Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv. Among the dead is a 12-year-old girl who was a customer. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region on Sunday, UNN reports.

Based on the results of DNA testing, police identified the bodies of six citizens: the consequences of the Russian missiles hitting the hypermarket are being documented. Among the dead is a 12-year-old girl who was a customer of the store - the message says.

The police said that the work on the rubble has not stopped. According to the police, as of 14:30, the total number of people killed in the enemy attack is 13. Fragments of bodies have also been recovered from the fire, and their identification is ongoing. Forty-four people were injured, including 14 women and 30 men.

The headquarters of the police investigation department and a forensic laboratory have been deployed at the scene of the tragedy. Forensic experts took 15 samples of buccal epithelium from the relatives of the victims.

Anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones can call the police at +380934943162 or 102. The identification of the bodies is ongoing.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that the death toll had risen to 16 people due to the Russian attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv .