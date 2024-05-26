Bodies of 6 victims of Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket identified, including 12-year-old girl

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 60640 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137708 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170804 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163176 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218135 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112914 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204769 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 45025 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 59183 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108124 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 40784 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103783 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204769 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230910 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218161 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 6816 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103783 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108124 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157925 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156735 views
Bodies of 6 victims of Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket identified, including 12-year-old girl

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28922 views

Based on the results of DNA testing, police identified the bodies of six citizens: the consequences of the Russian missiles hitting the hypermarket are being documented. Among them is a 12-year-old girl.

Law enforcement officials have identified the bodies of six people who died as a result of the Russian attack on  a hypermarket in Kharkiv. Among the dead is a 12-year-old girl who was a customer.  This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region on Sunday, UNN reports. 

Based on the results of DNA testing, police identified the bodies of six citizens: the consequences of the Russian missiles hitting the hypermarket  are being documented. Among the dead is a 12-year-old girl who was a customer of the store

- the message says. 

The police said that the work on the rubble has not stopped. According to the police, as of 14:30, the total number of people killed in the enemy attack is 13. Fragments of bodies have also been recovered from the fire, and their identification is ongoing. Forty-four people were injured, including 14 women and 30 men.

The headquarters of the police investigation department and a forensic laboratory have been deployed at the scene of the tragedy. Forensic experts took 15 samples of buccal epithelium from the relatives of the victims. 

Anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones can call the police at +380934943162 or 102. The identification of the bodies is ongoing.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that the death toll had risen to 16 people due to the Russian attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising