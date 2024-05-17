Another explosion occurs in Odesa - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Another explosion was heard in Odesa: the mayor urged residents to stay in safe places, and the Air Force reported a ballistic threat from the south.
Another explosion occurred in Odesa. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
"An explosion was heard in the city. Stay in safe places," Trukhanov said.
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south and urged residents of Odesa region to take shelter.
