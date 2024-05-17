Enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles: civilian infrastructure damaged, 5 people injured

This afternoon, Russia attacked Odesa region with rockets. So far, five people have been reported injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

In Odesa district, a large fire broke out at the site where one of the missiles hit. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. So far, five people have been reported injured. Three people with injuries were hospitalized, two more were treated on the spot - he wrote.

Explosions in Odesa: preliminary information on three victims