Explosions in Odesa: preliminary information on three victims
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Odesa and were taken to the hospital for medical care, the mayor of the city said.
In Odesa, three people were reported injured in an enemy attack. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
Three people were injured in the attack. They were taken to one of the city hospitals and are being provided with all necessary medical care
