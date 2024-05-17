Third explosion occurs in Odesa amid air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
Another explosion was heard in Odesa, the third in a row, as reported by the city's mayor, Gennady Trukhanov, amid an air raid alert.
"Another explosion!" Trukhanov said.
It should be noted that this is the third explosion.
Earlier, the Air Force reported that the missile was heading to Odesa region.
