Explosions occur in Odesa amid air raid alert

Explosions have been heard in Odesa , the city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

An explosion is heard in the city! Second explosion! Stay in your shelters! - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, called on residents of Odesa and Odesa district to take shelter again until the air raid is over." "This is important!" - he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile fired in the direction of Odesa, and then another rocket headed for Odessa.

