Another escalation on the Luhansk front - spokesperson of the Joint Forces Operation "Khortytsia"
Kyiv • UNN
There is another escalation on the Luhansk front, but the Russians are far from their goal of taking control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian military capabilities are increasing, while the occupiers are facing a supply crisis.
The Russians are far from the goal of taking full administrative control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, there is currently another escalation in Luhansk. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Joint Forces Operation "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
If they set themselves the goal of taking two regions (Donetsk and Luhansk – ed.) under full administrative control, they will try to do so. The other matter is that they are very far from this goal. They still cannot capture even a small part of Luhansk region that they have not been able to seize. Although there is currently another escalation in the Luhansk direction. They are very far from controlling Donetsk.
He noted that the Russians may aim for Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration, but as of now, this is "wet dreams."
"If nothing fundamentally changes, if there is no significant change in the situation, either for them or for us, then these wet dreams will remain just that," Trehubov noted.
In addition, he pointed out that the capabilities of the Ukrainian forces are gradually increasing.
In fact, it seems to me that the capabilities of the Ukrainian forces are gradually increasing, while the Russians are beginning to face certain crises, including in supply and personnel shortages, so even those attempts where they try to do something, like recently in the area of the 24th brigade near Chasiv Yar, they end up with something sad like a destroyed tank column.
Supplement
Earlier, Trehubov reported that the occupiers near Pokrovsk had fire control over the route Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka, but after a counterattack by Ukrainian forces, the fire control became less clear. The situation there is not what the Russians would like to create, and they have not achieved this goal.