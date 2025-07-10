A drone flew into Lithuania from the territory of Belarus: because of this, the prime minister was evacuated

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis were taken to a bomb shelter on Thursday due to a violation of Lithuanian airspace by Belarus. Initially, it was assumed that a Russian Shahed-type attack drone had flown into the country. This was reported by the BNS news agency, writes UNN.

Details

Later, the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service reported that, according to preliminary data, the fall of a homemade aircraft that flew from Belarus and resembled a plane was recorded.

The "plane" crashed in the area of the closed border crossing point "Šumskas" (on the Belarusian side — "Losha"), approximately one kilometer from the border with Belarus.

According to preliminary information, it was made of plywood and foam plastic.

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis confirmed to journalists that he was evacuated to a shelter due to the airspace violation.

"The security service of the leadership instructed us that we needed to go to the shelter, which we did," Skvernelis said.

According to the publication, Paluckas, who was at a meeting with journalists in the Lithuanian Government House at that moment, was also evacuated to the shelter.

