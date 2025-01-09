Another “arrival” in Kharkiv, enemy drone strikes an enterprise - mayor

In Kharkiv, an enemy Molniya drone struck a civilian enterprise. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Another arrival in Kharkiv. Previously, a Molniya UAV hit a civilian enterprise in Nemyshlyansky district. At the moment, there is no information on casualties or damage," Terekhov said.

In the Kharkiv region, two people were injured due to an attack by an RF drone

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.