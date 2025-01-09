In the Kharkiv region, two people were injured due to an attack by an RF drone

In the village of Nove Pekhelne in the Kharkiv region, two women were injured as a result of falling debris from a downed enemy drone on the evening of January 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Syniehubov, at 22:07 in the village of Nove Pekhelne, Berestynsky district, Zachepylivska TG, as a result of the fall of debris from a downed UAV, two women aged 42 and 67 were injured. A car was also on fire, a private house and two outbuildings were damaged.

As added in the regional prosecutor's office, a 42-year-old woman received glass injuries. The 67-year-old resident had an acute stress reaction. The victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

According to the head of the RMA, no strikes on Kharkiv were recorded over the day.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Vovchansk area four times.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 12 attacks by the invaders over the day. The defense forces repelled the assault actions of the enemy near Holubivka, Zahryzovoho, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

As a result of the strengthening of evacuation measures from the Kupiansk and Borivsky directions, 8 people were evacuated the day before.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8: 13 people killed, number of wounded rises to 113