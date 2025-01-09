In the Kharkiv region, two people were injured due to an attack by an RF drone

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

In the Kharkiv region, two people were injured due to an attack by an RF drone

In the Kharkiv region, two people were injured due to an attack by an RF drone

In the village of Nove Pekhelne, two women were injured by debris from a downed Russian Federation drone. A private house, two outbuildings, and a vehicle were also damaged.

In the village of Nove Pekhelne in the Kharkiv region, two women were injured as a result of falling debris from a downed enemy drone on the evening of January 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Syniehubov, at 22:07 in the village of Nove Pekhelne, Berestynsky district, Zachepylivska TG, as a result of the fall of debris from a downed UAV, two women aged 42 and 67 were injured. A car was also on fire, a private house and two outbuildings were damaged.

As added in the regional prosecutor's office, a 42-year-old woman received glass injuries. The 67-year-old resident had an acute stress reaction. The victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

Image

According to the head of the RMA, no strikes on Kharkiv were recorded over the day.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Vovchansk area four times.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 12 attacks by the invaders over the day. The defense forces repelled the assault actions of the enemy near Holubivka, Zahryzovoho, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

As a result of the strengthening of evacuation measures from the Kupiansk and Borivsky directions, 8 people were evacuated the day before.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8: 13 people killed, number of wounded rises to 113

Tatiana Kraevskaya

