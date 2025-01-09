ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8: 13 people killed, number of wounded rises to 113

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on January 8: 13 people killed, number of wounded rises to 113

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24003 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed and 113 people were wounded, 10 of them in serious condition. A 13-year-old child is among the injured, and 59 people are hospitalized.

As of the morning of January 9, the number of people wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack has increased to more than a hundred. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

13 killed, 109 wounded - these are the consequences of an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia

- Ivan Fedorov wrote at seven in the morning.

However, at 07:30, the head of the RMA clarified that the number of wounded in yesterday's attack was 113.  

113 wounded, 10 of them in serious condition - these are the consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy attacked the center of Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns. Thirteen people were killed

- he wrote.

A 13-year-old child was among the 113 victims who received medical assistance. 59 people were hospitalized, 10 of them in serious condition. 

Rescue operations in the city were completed in the evening of January 8.

Today is a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia.

On January 08, Russian troops struck at the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising