Another 9 children taken from occupied Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Another 9 children aged 8 months to 17 years were returned from the Russian-occupied Kherson region to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Nine more children aged 8 months to 17 years were returned from the Russian-occupied districts of Kherson region to the Ukrainian-controlled territory, RMA head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports .
We managed to return nine children from the temporarily occupied communities of Kherson region to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. These are four families with four boys and five girls. The youngest child is 8 months old, the oldest is 17 years old
According to him, now the children and their parents are safe and recovering from the horrors they had to endure under Russian occupation.
According to Prokudin, the rescue of the children was made possible thanks to the persistent work of the Save Ukraine charity organization. Since the beginning of 2024 alone, 139 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory .
