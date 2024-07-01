Last week, 13 children were returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories
Last week, Save Ukraine rescued 13 more children and their families from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. This brings the total number of children rescued by Save Ukraine to 397.
Last week, Ukraine returned 13 more children from the temporarily occupied regions. They left with their families. This was reported by Mykola Kuleba, executive director of Save Ukraine, UNN reports.
Good news: last week Save Ukraine rescued 13 more children with their families from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions
According to him, these families have repeatedly come under fire, lived in fear and survived as best they could.
One of the rescued women said that she had to sell her parents' apartment so that her family could eat. The occupiers also take away everything people have, forcing them to live by their own rules and imposing everything Russian.
But now these children and their families are safe. The total number of children rescued by Save Ukraine has reached 397
Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russians took another 43 Ukrainian children from occupied Berdiansk to Chuvashia