Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+19°
3m/s
71%
743mm
Another 11 Ukrainian children rescued from occupation and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Ukraine has brought back 11 children aged 10 to 17 from temporarily occupied territories and Russia. Among them are five biological siblings who were taken to Russia and pressured by Russian guardianship authorities.

Another 11 Ukrainian children rescued from occupation and Russia

Another 11 Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Saturday on social media, UNN writes.

As part of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 11 Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Their age ranges from 10 to 17 years old.

- Yermak wrote.

According to him, the story of a family from which five siblings returned was particularly striking. "The children were taken to Russia, and for a long time there was no information about them. Only later did they themselves contact their adult sister in Ukraine and pleaded: take us home. Even after that, the way back was extremely difficult. Russian guardianship authorities exerted pressure, delayed the process, and forced them to change their minds. The return became possible only after more than a year of persistent and painstaking work," the head of the Presidential Office said.

This story, he emphasized, is another reminder: Ukraine will not stop until its children are home.

"I am grateful to our partners - the State of Qatar for mediation, and also to the team of the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office for their coordinated and principled work. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring everyone back," Yermak stated.

Focus on the return of children and illegally detained civilians: Yermak and Kellogg held a meeting within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA16.07.25, 17:28 • 2929 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
