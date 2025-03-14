"Another 10 billion hryvnias were added in two weeks": the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Rada exposed the manipulations of ARMA

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Another 10 billion hryvnias were added in two weeks": the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Rada exposed the manipulations of ARMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19406 views

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee stated that ARMA distorted information on budget revenues and the number of assets transferred to management. The Accounting Chamber also found problems in the agency's work.

"Another 10 billion hryvnias were added in two weeks": the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Rada exposed the manipulations of ARMA

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency, headed by Olena Duma, has repeatedly resorted to manipulation and distortion of information. The head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities, UNN writes.

Details

In an interview with LIGA.net, Anastasia Radina noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is complicated by manipulations.

She cited as an example a meeting of the Committee on European Integration, where a draft law on reforming ARMA was discussed. The committee concluded that the document adopted in the first reading does not contradict European obligations, but needs to be revised in terms of compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights and the Association Agreement with the EU regarding the protection of personal data.

"What does ARMA communicate about this? That the draft law does not meet European obligations and that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration decided to revise the draft law in accordance with ARMA's recommendations. There is not a single word about ARMA's recommendations in the committee's conclusion, which is posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. But ARMA allows itself such communication," Radina said.

In addition, according to her, on January 24, at a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee, ARMA reported that in 2024 its activities brought a little more than UAH 2 billion to the state budget. 

Two weeks pass, and ARMA is already saying that they have earned 12 billion hryvnias for the budget in 2024. I have a question: where did another 10 billion hryvnias come from in two weeks? I can't find an answer to this question, I would be glad if ARMA would explain it 

- said the head of the anti-corruption committee.

As another example, Radina used the fact that the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, which is about 47%.

However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhirya, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

And if we remove these 20,000 "Mezhyhirya assets" from ARMA's response, it turns out that they transferred 20% of the assets in their portfolio to management. Regarding ARMA's portfolio, the Accounting Chamber clearly stated that the information in the register is also incomplete, some rulings are missing. The Office of the Prosecutor General has one piece of information about how many assets were transferred to ARMA, ARMA has another, and the register has a third... This is an unacceptable situation 

- Radina said.

She added that in accordance with the recommendations of the Accounting Chamber, the new draft law provides for clear requirements for the inventory of assets and improvement of the register of seized assets in order to finally establish the real number of assets transferred to ARMA and transferred to management.

Reminder

The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which showed significant problems in the management of seized assets.

In particular, the auditors focused on the following problems:

  • imperfection of mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets;
    • incomplete data on assets in the register;
      • unsettled relations between ARMA and the prosecutor's office and pre-trial investigation bodies.

        However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called the audit a "unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth in the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms and improved performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit. 

        Transparency International Ukraine based on the results of the audit pointed out the need to reform ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including among international partners.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

