Andriy Matiukha's Foundation continues to support the training of Ukrainian energy workers in pre-medical care: another training took place in Kyiv

Photo: FAST

That is why Andriy Matiukha's Foundation supports the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program, within which FAST specialists conduct pre-medical aid training in various regions of Ukraine.

In October, trainings also took place in Kyiv. Energy workers learned to act in critical moments. They mastered skills that can save lives when there is no time to think.

Photo: FAST

Ukrenergo employees learned how to stop bleeding with a tourniquet, assess the condition of an injured person, turn the victim into a safe position, tampon wounds, and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"This knowledge will give energy workers confidence. It is this confidence that helps save their own lives or the lives of colleagues in moments when they have to work after shelling. After all, the enemy often repeatedly attacks repair crews," says Andriy Matiukha.

Photo: FAST

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, energy workers have been on the list of the riskiest professions. The enemy deliberately strikes critical infrastructure. To date, more than 63,000 energy facilities have been destroyed, and at least 160 specialists have died. Thirteen of them lost their lives directly while performing repairs at the facility. More than three hundred energy workers were injured.

Photo: FAST

The "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program will cover the entire country. To date, more than 30 trainings have already been conducted in various cities of Ukraine. More than 600 energy workers have received knowledge. The organizers plan to conduct more than 70 trainings in total, where about 1,500 employees of the energy industry will acquire pre-medical aid skills.