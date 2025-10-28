Andriy Matiukha's Foundation continues to support the training of Ukrainian energy workers in pre-medical care: another training took place in Kyiv

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3678 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13597 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29105 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22738 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21920 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19251 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16092 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39332 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30670 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13367 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14205 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29645 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26140 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12538 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14429 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14564 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26274 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29097 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39331 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5848 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5956 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29758 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39331 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37368 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Andriy Matiukha's Foundation continues to support the training of Ukrainian energy workers in pre-medical care: another training took place in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Today, Ukrenergo repairmen work in conditions of increased danger, because the enemy often deliberately strikes at brigades that go to facilities damaged after an attack. Basic life-saving skills are simply necessary in such a case.

Andriy Matiukha's Foundation continues to support the training of Ukrainian energy workers in pre-medical care: another training took place in Kyiv
Photo: FAST

That is why Andriy Matiukha's Foundation supports the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program, within which FAST specialists conduct pre-medical aid training in various regions of Ukraine. 

In October, trainings also took place in Kyiv. Energy workers learned to act in critical moments. They mastered skills that can save lives when there is no time to think. 

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

Ukrenergo employees learned how to stop bleeding with a tourniquet, assess the condition of an injured person, turn the victim into a safe position, tampon wounds, and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. 

"This knowledge will give energy workers confidence. It is this confidence that helps save their own lives or the lives of colleagues in moments when they have to work after shelling. After all, the enemy often repeatedly attacks repair crews," says Andriy Matiukha.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, energy workers have been on the list of the riskiest professions. The enemy deliberately strikes critical infrastructure. To date, more than 63,000 energy facilities have been destroyed, and at least 160 specialists have died. Thirteen of them lost their lives directly while performing repairs at the facility. More than three hundred energy workers were injured.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

The "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program will cover the entire country. To date, more than 30 trainings have already been conducted in various cities of Ukraine. More than 600 energy workers have received knowledge. The organizers plan to conduct more than 70 trainings in total, where about 1,500 employees of the energy industry will acquire pre-medical aid skills. 

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Energy
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
charity
Kyiv