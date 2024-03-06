Andriushchenko: Occupants intensified their activities throughout Mariupol district

Russian occupants have intensified their activities in the Mariupol region, with large-scale deployment of equipment in the evening. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram, UNN reports .

We have recorded a large number of equipment rollovers in the evening. The main direction is Rozivka. Engineering units, fuel tankers, tanks (at least five on carriages), - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the opposite direction, from Berdiansk to Novoazovsk, manpower trucks are marked with two triangles.

According to ATES, these are FSB units. We continue to monitor. So far, we can preliminarily say that there has been some activity throughout the area, - Andriushchenko wrote.

Recall

On March 5, an advisor to the mayor reportedthat enemy air defense systems were operating from the port of Mariupol, targeting unknown objects moving in the direction of Rostov-on-Don.