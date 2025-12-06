"And the snow, white snow, winter did not sprinkle": weather forecast for St. Nicholas Day

On Saturday, December 6, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a high atmospheric pressure field: air currents will move from the southeast and east, at a speed of 7-12 m/s, in the south of the country, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s in some places.

Daytime highs will reach +1..+6 degrees, in Zakarpattia, southern Odesa region and Crimea up to 6..11 degrees Celsius - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Saturday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 1-3° Celsius.

