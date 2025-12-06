"And the snow, white snow, winter did not sprinkle": weather forecast for St. Nicholas Day

$42.180.02
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 15638 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 27946 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 24118 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 45244 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 33476 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 34180 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 45129 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50664 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 43119 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: detailsPhotoDecember 5, 09:40 PM • 5694 views
Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refuses to issue Eurobonds for aid to UkraineDecember 5, 09:59 PM • 4174 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideoDecember 5, 10:31 PM • 11206 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities11:54 PM • 10593 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhoto03:34 AM • 7318 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 17715 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 33254 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 45244 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 44827 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 78278 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Belgium
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 19338 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 27618 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 30071 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 44020 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 43622 views
"And the snow, white snow, winter did not sprinkle": weather forecast for St. Nicholas Day

Kyiv • UNN

 30 views

On Saturday, December 6, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness without precipitation. The air temperature will reach +1..+6 degrees, in Zakarpattia, southern Odesa region and Crimea up to 6..11 degrees Celsius.

"And the snow, white snow, winter did not sprinkle": weather forecast for St. Nicholas Day

On Saturday, December 6, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a high atmospheric pressure field: air currents will move from the southeast and east, at a speed of 7-12 m/s, in the south of the country, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s in some places.

Daytime highs will reach +1..+6 degrees, in Zakarpattia, southern Odesa region and Crimea up to 6..11 degrees Celsius

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Saturday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 1-3° Celsius.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv