An unknown waltz by Chopin was accidentally found in the New York library
An unknown piece of music by Frederic Chopin, dated 1830-1835, was discovered in the vaults of the Morgan Library in New York. After a detailed study, experts confirmed the authenticity of the manuscript, and pianist Leng Leng has already recorded the waltz.
A new piece of music belonging to the famous Polish composer Frederic Chopin was discovered in the vault of the Morgan Library and Museum in New York. This was reported by the New York Times, UNN reported.
The manuscript was discovered by curator Robinson McClellan when he was cataloging new collections.
He turned to Jeffrey Culberg, a leading Chopin scholar at the University of Pennsylvania, to help confirm the manuscript's provenance.
My jaw dropped. I knew I had never seen anything like it before
It is noted that after an in-depth study of the paper, ink, handwriting, and musical style (for example, it was found that the handwriting and drawings on the manuscript were typical of Chopin), the Morgan Museum confirmed that the work is an unknown waltz by the Polish composer.
The rare manuscript dates from 1830-1835, when Chopin was about 20 years old.
Also, celebrity pianist Lang Lang, who recorded the waltz for the New York Times at Steinway Hall in Manhattan, described the work as “authentic Chopin,” noting that the abrupt beginning recalls the harsh winters of the Polish countryside.
You can listen to the recording of the hitherto unknown waltz here.
This is not Chopin's most difficult music, but it embodies one of the most authentic Chopin styles imaginable
