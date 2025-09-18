In Kyiv, an organized group that operated a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments was exposed.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, detectives of the BEB documented and stopped the activities of an organized group that created a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments in the capital, UNN writes.

Details

More than 20 searches were conducted in the premises of the establishments, at the places of residence of the organizer and group members. About 200 units of computer equipment, cash, mobile phones, draft records, and other evidence of illegal activity were seized.

The organizer and accomplices of the illegal gambling establishments were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal organization and conduct of gambling as part of an organized group). The prosecutor's office sent petitions to the court for the election of preventive measures for the suspects.

