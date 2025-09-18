In Kyiv, an organized group that operated a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments was exposed.

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 1436 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 6688 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 15716 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 11922 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 12207 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 20962 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 13989 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 41681 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42611 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32934 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 8776 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 17747 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 15725 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 6416 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 5366 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 5466 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 15708 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 15781 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 20956 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 41676 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 17803 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22102 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 22524 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21212 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 50597 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

In Kyiv, an organized group that operated a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments was exposed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Prosecutor General's Office and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) have shut down an organized group that operated a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments in Kyiv. Approximately 200 units of computer equipment and other evidence were seized, and the organizer and accomplices have been notified of suspicion.

In Kyiv, an organized group that operated a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments was exposed.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, detectives of the BEB documented and stopped the activities of an organized group that created a network of more than 20 illegal gambling establishments in the capital, UNN writes.

Details

More than 20 searches were conducted in the premises of the establishments, at the places of residence of the organizer and group members. About 200 units of computer equipment, cash, mobile phones, draft records, and other evidence of illegal activity were seized.

The organizer and accomplices of the illegal gambling establishments were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal organization and conduct of gambling as part of an organized group). The prosecutor's office sent petitions to the court for the election of preventive measures for the suspects.

Over UAH 2.6 billion confiscated from the online casino "Pin-Up" has been transferred to the state budget - Prosecutor General's Office26.08.25, 15:12 • 3710 views

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv