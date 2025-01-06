An investigation into the murder of two Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war by the occupiers has been opened

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145255 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126156 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133843 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169877 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110406 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163206 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104425 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113940 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92428 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129257 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127926 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90686 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100840 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145255 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163206 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190987 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127926 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129257 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142512 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134170 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151383 views
An investigation into the murder of two Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war by the occupiers has been opened

An investigation into the murder of two Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war by the occupiers has been opened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25791 views

In Donetsk region, the occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Vremivka. Donetsk prosecutor's office has launched a war crime investigation.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the shooting of two captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which took place on January 3, 2024, in the Volnovakha district. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor Generaland by UNN.

Details

According to operational data, on January 3, 2024, during an assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the village of Vremivka, the Russian occupiers captured two Ukrainian soldiers. The prisoners were taken out of hiding at gunpoint and shot point-blank in the head. To ensure their death, the enemy made several additional shots.

Such actions are a violation of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the killing of prisoners of war, and qualify as a serious war crime.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances and persons involved in this crime. The investigation is being conducted by the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

All evidence suggests that the Russian military violated international standards for the treatment of prisoners, and work is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Image

Recall

The Russian military allegedly executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region on January 3. According to DeepState, the prisoners' hands were tied and they were shot in the back of the head.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising