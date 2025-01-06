The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the shooting of two captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which took place on January 3, 2024, in the Volnovakha district. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor Generaland by UNN.

Details

According to operational data, on January 3, 2024, during an assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the village of Vremivka, the Russian occupiers captured two Ukrainian soldiers. The prisoners were taken out of hiding at gunpoint and shot point-blank in the head. To ensure their death, the enemy made several additional shots.

Such actions are a violation of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the killing of prisoners of war, and qualify as a serious war crime.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances and persons involved in this crime. The investigation is being conducted by the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

All evidence suggests that the Russian military violated international standards for the treatment of prisoners, and work is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall

The Russian military allegedly executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region on January 3. According to DeepState, the prisoners' hands were tied and they were shot in the back of the head.