An FPV drone of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 300 TM-62 anti-tank mines and caused an earthquake

FPV unit Asgard fighters of the 412th Nemesis regiment destroyed over 300 TM-62 anti-tank mines with one drone and even caused a slight earthquake. The corresponding video was published on the unit's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that about 2.5 tons of explosives have a destructive force within a radius of 30-50 m and create an anti-personnel death zone within a radius of 100-150 m.

Such an explosion creates the effect of a slight earthquake with a magnitude of up to 2.5, and can be compared to a powerful aerial bomb strike.

Recall

A fighter of the "Ghost" unit eliminated two occupiers from a distance of 4000 meters using an "Alligator" rifle. This updated the previous record, which also belonged to a Ukrainian sniper.

Earlier, Ukrainian military personnel showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction.

