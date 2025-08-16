$41.450.00
01:32 PM • 24604 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 42390 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 37560 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 41483 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 41438 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 45346 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 234554 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 206685 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 161832 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 149506 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

An FPV drone of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 300 TM-62 anti-tank mines and caused an earthquake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

FPV unit fighters of Asgard 412 Nemesis regiment destroyed over 300 TM-62 anti-tank mines with one drone. The explosion of 2.5 tons of explosives created the effect of a slight earthquake with a magnitude of up to 2.5.

An FPV drone of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 300 TM-62 anti-tank mines and caused an earthquake

FPV unit Asgard fighters of the 412th Nemesis regiment destroyed over 300 TM-62 anti-tank mines with one drone and even caused a slight earthquake. The corresponding video was published on the unit's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that about 2.5 tons of explosives have a destructive force within a radius of 30-50 m and create an anti-personnel death zone within a radius of 100-150 m.

Such an explosion creates the effect of a slight earthquake with a magnitude of up to 2.5, and can be compared to a powerful aerial bomb strike.

Recall

A fighter of the "Ghost" unit eliminated two occupiers from a distance of 4000 meters using an "Alligator" rifle. This updated the previous record, which also belonged to a Ukrainian sniper.

Earlier, Ukrainian military personnel showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction.

GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed08.08.25, 17:38 • 385799 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarTechnologies
TM-62