In Finland, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed near an airport in Finnish Lapland on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Finnish Air Force on X, writes UNN.

An Air Force F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed in Rovaniemi on May 7. At around 11:00 a.m. (local time), the plane crashed in the Rovaniemi airport area. The pilot escaped in a catapult seat and was found - reported the Finnish Air Force.

According to Yle, the accident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., and emergency services in the region received a report of a "major plane crash" shortly thereafter.

At the time, a team of Yle journalists was working in the area and reported seeing plumes of smoke from a site near the city's airport.

Rovaniemi Airport is temporarily closed, and police have blocked access to the facility.

