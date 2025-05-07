In Finland, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed
Kyiv • UNN
A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near Rovaniemi airport. The pilot ejected, and the airport is temporarily closed.
An F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed near an airport in Finnish Lapland on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Finnish Air Force on X, writes UNN.
An Air Force F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed in Rovaniemi on May 7. At around 11:00 a.m. (local time), the plane crashed in the Rovaniemi airport area. The pilot escaped in a catapult seat and was found
According to Yle, the accident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., and emergency services in the region received a report of a "major plane crash" shortly thereafter.
At the time, a team of Yle journalists was working in the area and reported seeing plumes of smoke from a site near the city's airport.
Rovaniemi Airport is temporarily closed, and police have blocked access to the facility.
