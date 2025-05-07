In Finland, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed

$41.450.15
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7356 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12304 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23337 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30337 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36314 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81708 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122194 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84815 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77341 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79863 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 38857 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 16487 views
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 7356 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 12304 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 39268 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75768 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94793 views
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 44658 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95045 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92433 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104048 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 51888 views
The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

In Finland, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5026 views

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near Rovaniemi airport. The pilot ejected, and the airport is temporarily closed.

In Finland, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed near an airport in Finnish Lapland on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Finnish Air Force on X, writes UNN.

An Air Force F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed in Rovaniemi on May 7. At around 11:00 a.m. (local time), the plane crashed in the Rovaniemi airport area. The pilot escaped in a catapult seat and was found

- reported the Finnish Air Force.

According to Yle, the accident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., and emergency services in the region received a report of a "major plane crash" shortly thereafter.

At the time, a team of Yle journalists was working in the area and reported seeing plumes of smoke from a site near the city's airport.

Rovaniemi Airport is temporarily closed, and police have blocked access to the facility.

The US lost an F-18 fighter in the Red Sea: the plane fell overboard from an aircraft carrier29.04.25, 01:31 • 5244 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Finland
