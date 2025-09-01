An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in Brussels due to recent Russian attacks - Sybiha
An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place on September 1 in Brussels at Ukraine's request. They will discuss joint steps in response to the escalation of Russian terror after recent attacks.
An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place in Brussels on Monday, September 1, at the request of Ukraine and in response to Russia's recent massive air attacks. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.
We expect a focused discussion on joint steps for an adequate response to Russia's rejection of peace efforts and the escalation of terror against Ukrainians
The minister expressed gratitude to NATO and all allies who continue to show "resolute support for Ukraine and meaningful peace efforts." "Moscow must feel stronger pressure as a result of the protracted war," Sybiha urged.
On the night of August 30, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing 537 drones and 45 missiles. Air defense forces neutralized 510 drones and 38 missiles.
