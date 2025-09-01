$41.320.06
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 28975 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 51162 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 60560 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 57751 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 50144 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 29471 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23048 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53884 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90767 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 11545 views
An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in Brussels due to recent Russian attacks - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place on September 1 in Brussels at Ukraine's request. They will discuss joint steps in response to the escalation of Russian terror after recent attacks.

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in Brussels due to recent Russian attacks - Sybiha

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place in Brussels on Monday, September 1, at the request of Ukraine and in response to Russia's recent massive air attacks. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

We expect a focused discussion on joint steps for an adequate response to Russia's rejection of peace efforts and the escalation of terror against Ukrainians

- the message says.

The minister expressed gratitude to NATO and all allies who continue to show "resolute support for Ukraine and meaningful peace efforts." "Moscow must feel stronger pressure as a result of the protracted war," Sybiha urged.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing 537 drones and 45 missiles. Air defense forces neutralized 510 drones and 38 missiles.

Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv: President reported 25 dead29.08.25, 19:54 • 7702 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
NATO
Brussels
Ukraine