An explosion was heard in Poltava region - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Myrhorod, Poltava region, after it became known that Russian missiles were moving in that direction, damaging an industrial facility and injuring one person.
The sound of an explosion was heard in the Myrhorod community in Poltava region, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of missiles in the direction of Myrhorod.
An air alert has been declared in Poltava region.
