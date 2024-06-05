Poltava region: as a result of Russian shelling, an industrial facility was damaged and a person was injured

In the Poltava region, as a result of enemy aggression, an industrial facility was hit. Among the victims there is one person who refused to be hospitalized. This is reported by the chairman of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

At night, the terrorist army shelled the Poltava region.

Although Fire groups worked on enemy UAVs, unfortunately, an industrial facility was hit in the region.

In addition, one person was injured, but he refused to be hospitalized.

Once again, I urge everyone not to ignore the air alarm signals. Take care of yourself! Glory To Ukraine - declared Philip Pronin.

