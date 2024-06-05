Poltava region: as a result of Russian shelling, an industrial facility was damaged and a person was injured
According to the head of the Poltava regional military administration, as a result of enemy shelling in the Poltava region, an industrial facility was damaged and one person was injured, but refused to be hospitalized.
Details
At night, the terrorist army shelled the Poltava region.
Although Fire groups worked on enemy UAVs, unfortunately, an industrial facility was hit in the region.
In addition, one person was injured, but he refused to be hospitalized.
Once again, I urge everyone not to ignore the air alarm signals. Take care of yourself! Glory To Ukraine
