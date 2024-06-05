Poltava region: as a result of Russian shelling, an industrial facility was damaged and a person was injured

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13841 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241472 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172363 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163998 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45614 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64546 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108004 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35791 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241472 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220237 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 13841 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17400 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23786 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111897 views
Poltava region: as a result of Russian shelling, an industrial facility was damaged and a person was injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24010 views

According to the head of the Poltava regional military administration, as a result of enemy shelling in the Poltava region, an industrial facility was damaged and one person was injured, but refused to be hospitalized.

In the Poltava region, as a result of enemy aggression, an industrial facility was hit. Among the victims there is one person who refused to be hospitalized. This is reported by the chairman of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

Details

At night, the terrorist army shelled the Poltava region.

Although Fire groups worked on enemy UAVs, unfortunately, an industrial facility was hit in the region.

In addition, one person was injured, but he refused to be hospitalized.

Once again, I urge everyone not to ignore the air alarm signals. Take care of yourself! Glory To Ukraine

- declared Philip Pronin.

Air defense forces shot down 22 of 27 enemy drones05.06.24, 07:52 • 66648 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

