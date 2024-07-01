An explosion was heard in Kharkiv: RMA reported enemy strikes
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, according to the city's mayor Igor Terekhov. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported enemy strikes, UNN reports.
Details
"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
"Occupants strike. Kharkiv and the district - stay in shelters!" RMA head Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.
Kharkiv and a number of other regions are on air alert.
