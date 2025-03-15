An explosion was heard in Chernihiv, there is a threat of the use of strike UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Chernihiv, according to monitoring channels. There is a threat of the use of strike UAVs, possible air defense operations, the population is urged to take shelter.
An explosion was heard in Chernihiv. This is reported by monitoring channels, reports UNN.
Let's add
According to the Air Force, there is a threat of the use of strike UAVs in Chernihiv. Therefore, the work of air defense is possible.
The population is urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.
Explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv: what is known about the consequences31.01.25, 09:59 • 31057 views