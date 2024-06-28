An explosion occurred in Odesa - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Odesa, Ukraine, which was confirmed by the city's mayor.
An explosion was heard in Odesa, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"An explosion was heard in the city!" - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.
Previously
There were reports of air defense operations against a reconnaissance drone in Odesa region.
