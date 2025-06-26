An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - mayor 26 June 2025

Against the backdrop of a drone attack threat, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, according to UNN.

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. The threat of kamikaze drones continues! - Sienkevych reported.

Additionally

Furthermore, drones were spotted in the sky over Kyiv Oblast.

The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not photograph or record the work of our defenders - reported the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

According to monitoring channels, as of 11:00 PM, several dozen enemy drones were already in the sky over Ukraine.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 139 combat engagements, occupiers attacked with 796 kamikaze drones