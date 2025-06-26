General Staff on the situation at the front: 139 combat engagements, occupiers attacked with 796 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Russians used 796 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders carried out 39 air strikes, dropping 68 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 796 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2752 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the message says.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers. Another combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy also carried out one air strike, dropping four KABs, carried out 171 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Since the beginning of the day in the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders nine times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Zybyne, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units carried out seven assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenoho Hayu and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Olhivka, Serednie, Kolodiaziv, Zelena Dolyna, Torske. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four enemy attacks.

Currently, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy offensive actions in the directions of Vyimka and Fedorivka in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded so far, enemy units tried to advance in the direction of Markove, Bila Hora and Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Romanivka, Yablunivka and Rusyniv Yar, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have tried 39 times to break through our defense in the areas of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrny, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnorad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Volodymyrivka. In six locations, the fighting has not ceased yet.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses, today in this direction 148 occupiers were eliminated, 80 of them – irretrievably. Also, two units of automotive equipment, seven motorcycles, one howitzer, three unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, a UAV control point were destroyed, and the enemy's cannon was also damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Otradne and in the direction of Voskresenka, another five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out air strikes on the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske and Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance, suffered losses and retreated. Kołozatske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in a day