An explosion occurred in Mirgorod-mass media
Kyiv • UNN
In Mirgorod, Poltava region, Ukraine, an explosion occurred. Earlier, the Air Force warned about a missile threat to the city.
The sound of the explosion was heard by residents of Mirgorod, Poltava region. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.
According to local residents, the sound of an explosion was heard in Mirgorod.
Details
Earlier, the Air Force warned about a missile threat to the city. An Air Alert continues in the Poltava region.
