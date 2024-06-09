Explosions in Odessa region-monitoring channels
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the Odessa region of Ukraine on the night of June 9, 2024 due to an attack by a cruise missile that was intercepted by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Explosions were heard in the Odessa region, monitoring channels write, reports UNN.
Details
On the night of June 9, 2024, an Air Alert was announced in a number of southern Ukrainian regions. It was announced because of a cruise missile attack, handed over by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the south-eastern direction! Threat of using aviation weapons!
According to the report of monitoring channels, the missile was shot down in the Odessa region.