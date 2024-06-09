Explosions in Odessa region-monitoring channels

Explosions were heard in the Odessa region, monitoring channels write, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 9, 2024, an Air Alert was announced in a number of southern Ukrainian regions. It was announced because of a cruise missile attack, handed over by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the south-eastern direction! Threat of using aviation weapons! added in the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the report of monitoring channels, the missile was shot down in the Odessa region.