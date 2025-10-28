$42.070.07
48.970.21
10:50 AM • 9598 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23668 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19538 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19255 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18029 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15305 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35931 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28507 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13214 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi: preliminary, due to gas, several floors were destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

On October 28, at about 3:00 PM, a household gas explosion occurred in an apartment building on Ternopilska Street in Khmelnytskyi. Several floors were destroyed, and information about the victims is being clarified.

Explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi: preliminary, due to gas, several floors were destroyed

An explosion, presumably of domestic gas, occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, destroying several floors, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Today, October 28, at about 3:00 PM, an explosion occurred in an apartment building on Ternopilska Street in Khmelnytskyi. Several floors were destroyed. According to preliminary information from the State Emergency Service, a domestic gas explosion occurred.

- the police reported on social media.

As stated, all emergency services went to the scene. In particular, the police investigative and operational group, patrol officers, experts, and dog handlers.

The photo released by the police shows destruction on several floors of the high-rise building.

"Information about the presence of victims is being clarified," the police reported.

Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: preliminarily, an unknown explosive device detonated, proceedings initiated08.10.25, 22:23 • 4007 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Khmelnytskyi