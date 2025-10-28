Explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi: preliminary, due to gas, several floors were destroyed

An explosion, presumably of domestic gas, occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, destroying several floors, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Today, October 28, at about 3:00 PM, an explosion occurred in an apartment building on Ternopilska Street in Khmelnytskyi. Several floors were destroyed. According to preliminary information from the State Emergency Service, a domestic gas explosion occurred. - the police reported on social media.

As stated, all emergency services went to the scene. In particular, the police investigative and operational group, patrol officers, experts, and dog handlers.

The photo released by the police shows destruction on several floors of the high-rise building.

"Information about the presence of victims is being clarified," the police reported.

Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: preliminarily, an unknown explosive device detonated, proceedings initiated