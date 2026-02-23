Explosion in Dnipro: Reportedly, in a district police department - volunteer
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion likely occurred in Dnipro at a district police department on the left bank. All circumstances are being investigated.
An explosion occurred in a district police department in Dnipro. This was reported on Telegram by volunteer Tymofiy Kucher, according to UNN.
Details
Initially, the volunteer reported that an explosion occurred 20 minutes ago on the left bank of Dnipro.
Preliminary terrorist attack in the district department. Reports of an explosion from inside and gunshots were heard, all circumstances are being established
Law enforcement officers have not yet officially confirmed the information about the explosion in Dnipro.
Recall
In Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred at a non-operational gas station, injuring seven patrol police officers. Two of them are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.
The National Police stated that they consider the explosions in Lviv and Mykolaiv as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system