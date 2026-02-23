$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 9456 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 8744 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 9202 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 10470 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 10917 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 10621 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 12017 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 39850 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 44900 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 39851 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 44901 views
Explosion in Dnipro: Reportedly, in a district police department - volunteer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

An explosion likely occurred in Dnipro at a district police department on the left bank. All circumstances are being investigated.

Explosion in Dnipro: Reportedly, in a district police department - volunteer

An explosion occurred in a district police department in Dnipro. This was reported on Telegram by volunteer Tymofiy Kucher, according to UNN.

Details

Initially, the volunteer reported that an explosion occurred 20 minutes ago on the left bank of Dnipro.

Preliminary terrorist attack in the district department.  Reports of an explosion from inside and gunshots were heard, all circumstances are being established 

- added Kucher.

Law enforcement officers have not yet officially confirmed the information about the explosion in Dnipro.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred at a non-operational gas station, injuring seven patrol police officers. Two of them are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)