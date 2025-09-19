Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert

An explosion was heard in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv CMA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An explosion was heard within the city. The circumstances are being clarified. Stay in safe places - wrote Bryzhynskyi.

An air raid alert is in effect in Chernihiv Oblast.

71 out of 86 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight