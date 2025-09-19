Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert

$41.250.05
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 10713 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 27354 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 51563 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 36857 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 46896 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 62802 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28597 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23429 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 43481 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 17048 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Popular news
EU considers "reparation loan" for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, bypassing Hungary - Reuters
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capital
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politics
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 10713 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 37827 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 62803 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 43245 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 43481 views
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
Actual
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2708 views

An explosion occurred in Chernihiv, the circumstances of which are currently being investigated. Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, urged residents to remain in safe places.

Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert

An explosion was heard in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv CMA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An explosion was heard within the city. The circumstances are being clarified. Stay in safe places

- wrote Bryzhynskyi.

An air raid alert is in effect in Chernihiv Oblast.

71 out of 86 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight19.09.25, 09:24 • 1548 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Chernihiv