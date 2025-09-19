Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Chernihiv, the circumstances of which are currently being investigated. Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, urged residents to remain in safe places.
An explosion was heard in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv CMA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
An explosion was heard within the city. The circumstances are being clarified. Stay in safe places
An air raid alert is in effect in Chernihiv Oblast.
71 out of 86 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight19.09.25, 09:24 • 1548 views