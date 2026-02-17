$43.170.07
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 2282 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10365 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 18141 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 29984 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 41301 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 50001 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 37702 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 62083 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33949 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
An explosion occurred in a military commandant's office building in the Leningrad region: two dead are reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

An explosion occurred in a military commandant's office building in Russia's Leningrad region, killing at least two people. The second and third floors partially collapsed, and people may be under the rubble.

An explosion occurred in a military commandant's office building in the Leningrad region: two dead are reported
Photo: pixabay

An explosion occurred in the building of the military commandant's office in the Vsevolozhsky district of Russia's Leningrad region. According to preliminary data, at least two people died. This is reported by Russian "media", transmits UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred on the third floor of the building. After the incident, the second and third floors, as well as the attic ceiling, partially collapsed. Three to four people may be under the rubble.

Emergency services are working at the scene. It is reported that there is still a threat of further collapse of the building's structures. The causes of the explosion and the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

Recall

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time in a month. As a result of the attack, a fire was recorded at the oil transshipment complex.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldEvents
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine