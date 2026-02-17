An explosion occurred in a military commandant's office building in the Leningrad region: two dead are reported
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in a military commandant's office building in Russia's Leningrad region, killing at least two people. The second and third floors partially collapsed, and people may be under the rubble.
An explosion occurred in the building of the military commandant's office in the Vsevolozhsky district of Russia's Leningrad region. According to preliminary data, at least two people died. This is reported by Russian "media", transmits UNN.
Details
The explosion occurred on the third floor of the building. After the incident, the second and third floors, as well as the attic ceiling, partially collapsed. Three to four people may be under the rubble.
Emergency services are working at the scene. It is reported that there is still a threat of further collapse of the building's structures. The causes of the explosion and the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.
