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Explosion occurred at Russia’s Amur Gas Chemical Complex - two people killed and more than 100 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

A methanol processing unit exploded at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, starting a fire covering an area of 2,000 m². 133 people were injured.

Explosion occurred at Russia’s Amur Gas Chemical Complex - two people killed and more than 100 injured

An explosion occurred at the site of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex in russia, which is currently under construction, causing a methanol processing unit to catch fire. Two people were killed and more than a hundred others were injured in the explosion. This was reported by Russian media and Telegram channels, as reported by UNN

Details 

It is reported that the explosion occurred at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex. 

"Following the explosion, a methanol processing unit caught fire. According to preliminary data, the fire covers an area of about 2,000 square meters. Emergency services are working at the scene," the Russian Telegram channel 112 reports. 

It is also noted that two people were killed as a result of the explosion.

According to the latest data, 133 people were injured. Nineteen people have been hospitalized—six in serious condition and 13 in moderate condition.

To remind 

A fire occurred in Kazakhstan at the Atyrau Oil Refinery, one of the country's three largest refineries, with a capacity of 5.5 million tonnes per year. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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