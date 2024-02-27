An explosion is reported in occupied Sevastopol

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 28881 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 105283 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67859 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 269051 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229895 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190050 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 230014 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251355 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157348 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372090 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 84856 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 106884 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65500 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39734 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 40518 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 105228 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 268981 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211038 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229856 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19302 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27517 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27516 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 66066 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 73248 views
An explosion is reported in occupied Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25023 views

An explosion has occurred in the center of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, local residents report.

An explosion is reported in occupied Sevastopol

An explosion occurred in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Suspilne TV  reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As noted, local residents heard an explosion in the center of Sevastopol. 

The Russians withdrew a large landing craftfrom a dry dock in Sevastopol, which was covered with a camouflage net. 

Ukrainian Armed Forces know where the enemy deploys Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea - Humeniuk27.02.24, 11:31 • 31222 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Crimea
Sevastopol
