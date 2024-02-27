An explosion is reported in occupied Sevastopol
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion has occurred in the center of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, local residents report.
An explosion occurred in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Suspilne TV reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
As noted, local residents heard an explosion in the center of Sevastopol.
Addendum
The Russians withdrew a large landing craftfrom a dry dock in Sevastopol, which was covered with a camouflage net.
