An explosion is reported in occupied Sevastopol

An explosion occurred in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Suspilne TV reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As noted, local residents heard an explosion in the center of Sevastopol.

Addendum

The Russians withdrew a large landing craftfrom a dry dock in Sevastopol, which was covered with a camouflage net.

Ukrainian Armed Forces know where the enemy deploys Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea - Humeniuk