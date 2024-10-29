An entire neighborhood of Kherson was left without gas due to the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
A gas pipeline in Kherson's Korabel neighborhood was damaged as a result of an attack by the Russian military. Khersongaz specialists are preparing to conduct a detailed inspection of the damage.
Russian terrorists have left the Korabel neighborhood in Kherson without gas supply. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
"As a result of another attack by the Nazis, the gas pipeline was damaged. Gas supply to the long-suffering island has been cut off," Mrochko said.
According to him, Khersongaz specialists are preparing to start a detailed inspection.
