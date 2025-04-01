An energy facility was shelled in Kyiv: police are investigating the incident
Kyiv • UNN
One of the energy facilities of "Kyivteploenergo" was shelled in the Golosiivskyi district, the premises were damaged. A criminal proceeding has been opened, there is no threat to energy supply.
Unknown persons shelled one of the energy facilities of "Kyivteploenergo". There is no threat to the heat and energy supply of the capital.
This was reported by KP "Kyivteploenergo", writes UNN.
On March 31, bullet holes were found at one of the energy facilities of "Kyivteploenergo" in the Holosiivskyi district. The glazing of the room where personnel are usually located was damaged. Fortunately, none of the energy facility's employees were injured
The police were called to the scene. After inspecting the room where the glass was damaged, the investigative team found a bullet.
A criminal investigation has been opened into the shooting, and the police are looking for the criminals. Witnesses were interviewed, and an examination of the discovered bullet is being conducted.
The causes of the incident remain unclear. The incident does not pose a threat to the heat and energy supply of the Holosiivskyi district, the equipment is operating in normal mode, - added specialists of "Kyivteploenergo".
